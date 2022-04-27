Community Guidance Center is among the recently announced 36 projects selected across the nation, and one of only five in Pennsylvania, for Connected Care support.
The center received $154,530 in the final disbursement of Federal Communications Commission funds to provide teletherapy services to low-income and veteran patients in Indiana.
“The pilot project will allow Community Guidance Center, along with our provider partners, prioritization of mental health, substance abuse and intellectual disability treatment services for 150 patients who need broadband connectivity to maintain their health treatment appointments,” said Sherry Skidmore, director of development.
Skidmore added, “FCC selected Community Guidance Center because of our focus on expanding access to mental health services to veteran and low-income consumers residing in rural areas.” A central goal of the pilot program is to address critical health disparities and access issues.
Telehealth has assumed an increasingly critical role in health care delivery. It enables consumers access to health care services without visiting a health care provider’s medical office in person. Among other benefits of Connected Care support (delivered via a broadband internet access connection directly to the consumer’s home or mobile location) is the containment and treatment of health conditions during public health emergencies, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The pilot program runs over a three-year period, commencing in 2022.
For questions about the project, contact Skidmore at sskidmore@thecgccom.
This is Community Guidance Center’s second grant in two years from the FCC to aid in telehealth and connectivity for mental health care for the region.