Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. is applauding the actions of state police in tracking down a motorist whose wrong-way driving led to a fatal crash on Jan. 26, 2023, on U.S. Route 119 north of Lucerne Road in Center Township.
Manzi announced Thursday that Elias Lopez Jimenez, 29, of Indiana, had pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, a third-degree felony, and accidents involving death or personal injury, a felony of the second degree, in the crash that claimed the life of Alex Andrew Booher, 30, of Jeannette, Westmoreland County.
The district attorney recapped the case, saying Jimenez had exited the Sheetz parking lot just outside Homer City and drove north on Route 119, but in the opposite lane of travel.
Manzi said Jimenez struck an on-coming vehicle, killing one of the passengers, then fled the scene. He said state troopers were able to track Jimenez from the crash scene, along the Hoodlebug Trail and to the Quality Inn & Suites where he was found hiding under a bed and was taken into custody without incident.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Booher was a restrained rear-seat passenger in a car driven by Christopher A. Sipes, 30, of Greensburg. Sipes and another passenger were treated for minor injuries, but Booher went into cardiac arrest at the scene and later was pronounced dead at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“This is a senseless crime where a random, innocent victim loses their life due to the actions of the defendant," Manzi said. "While he tried to hide from his actions, I applaud the professional manner in which the Pennsylvania State Police diligently tracked him and brought him to justice.”
State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said members of the Indiana Patrol Unit were assisted on-scene by the Troop A Forensic Services and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist units, as well as Overman and Manzi.
Homer City Fire Department also was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
Lesser offenses including a count of driving without a license were withdrawn as part of the guilty plea during a pre-trial conference on Aug. 1 before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Manzi said Jiminez faces a mandatory sentence in a State Correctional Institution when he faces Bianco again on Oct. 7.
