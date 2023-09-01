Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. is applauding the actions of state police in tracking down a motorist whose wrong-way driving led to a fatal crash on Jan. 26, 2023, on U.S. Route 119 north of Lucerne Road in Center Township.

Manzi announced Thursday that Elias Lopez Jimenez, 29, of Indiana, had pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, a third-degree felony, and accidents involving death or personal injury, a felony of the second degree, in the crash that claimed the life of Alex Andrew Booher, 30, of Jeannette, Westmoreland County.