The League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania is hosting a webinar on the status of gun safety legislation in the Keystone State at 6 p.m. Thursday.
LWVPA, which includes the League’s Indiana County chapter, said panelists include:
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 1:05 am
• Shannon Flores of Giffords Gun Owners for Safety, who will provide an overview of gun safety legislation.
• Carol Latkowski, southeastern coordinator for CeaseFirePA who will discuss advocacy work in Pennsylvania.
• Sean Holihan, Giffords state legislative director who will share his insight on the status of legislation in Harrisburg.
Susan Boser, a member of the league’s Indiana County board of directors, will facilitate a question-and-answer period.
To participate, one must register at www.palwv.org. From the menu, select Events, scroll to the date of the event and register.
