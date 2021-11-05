The Homer-Center Band won the 2021 Tournament of Bands Region XI Class 2A Championship on Oct. 23. The band scored a season high 86.13 and brought home additional awards for best music and best percussion. This is the fourth consecutive Tournament of Bands Championship for the Wildcat Marching Band. Madison Bash, a sophomore in the band, earned performer of the week.
