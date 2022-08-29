The expression on Julia King’s face said it all.
“I’m going to be completely honest,” she said. “I thought I did not have a chance.”
King, 17, a senior at Homer-Center High School, was crowned 2022 Miss Indiana County Fair queen on Sunday. She bested six other contestants for the title of the 33rd annual event.
“There were seven (overall) amazing girls up there (on the stage). I’m sure they all had great interviews, great speeches, perfect dresses, they’re all beautiful and, honestly, I didn’t think I had a chance. I was utterly shocked. I underestimate myself.”
Taking alternate queen honors for the second straight year is Morgan Chichy, 17, of Homer City. She is a senior at United High School.
“Wow, I am so excited to be your alternate, part two,” Chichy told the crowd.
Backstage after the event, Chichy admitted she was a bit disappointed about not being named queen but remained upbeat and said she was honored to be serving as alternate for another year.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to be fair queen,” she said. “I wanted to do it for my parents. When I was young, they both passed away and I really wanted to do this for them. I feel like they’re looking down on me and they’ll look out after us this fair week.”
King said she’s looking forward to serving as fair queen for the next year.
“I’m looking forward to going around to all the schools and teach the little kids about agriculture. I’m excited to be here all week at the fair.”
King, of Graceton, is the daughter of David and Catherine King. She is a member of the Homer-Center softball, golf and swim teams, and participated in marching band.
King is also involved with the school’s student council, Interact Club, Health Careers Club and SADD. She also is a member of Lady of Assumption Parish.
Chichy is the daughter of the late Frank and Nicole Chichy. She is involved with softball, cheerleading, is on the honor roll and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
Chichy is also a member of the Marion Center Presbyterian Church in Marion Center and helps with Vacation Bible School at the church.
Other contestants were Marquita Dixon, 17, of Shelocta; Rachel Fox, 17, of Indiana; Lily Shilling, 17, of Shelocta; Ella Wells, 17, of Marion Center; and Katlyn White, 17, of Homer City.
King takes over fair queen duties from Elizabeth Bruner, who was the 2021 Indiana County Fair queen.
Contestant interviews and speeches took place Aug. 21 before a panel of three out-of-county judges.