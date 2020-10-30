Pictures that illustrate spooky Halloween scenes often feature a bright, full moon, but of course, in reality, a full moon rarely falls on Oct. 31.
But in a real treat for Halloween lovers, the holiday this year falls on a Saturday — with a full moon.
There hasn’t been a full moon on All Hallows’ Eve since 2001 (and not since 1974 before that), and there won’t be again until 2039. And the last time the day fell on a Saturday with a full moon: 1925.
Plus, Saturday’s will be a “blue moon,” meaning it’s the second full moon of the month. The first was on Oct. 1, which was known as a “harvest moon” because it occurs closest to the start of autumn.
And this year revelers will be able to celebrate an hour longer because early the next morning, on Nov. 1, we “fall back” at 2 a.m. to end Daylight Saving Time, which began on March 8.