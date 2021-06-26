A round-the-clock test of a nationwide emergency communication system takes place this weekend in Indiana.
Local amateur radio enthusiasts will stage their annual field day from 2 p.m. today through 2 p.m. Sunday.
Each summer, members of Indiana County Amateur Radio Club gather to set up their generator-powered radio stations and make contact with other "ham" radio operators throughout North America.
The national amateur radio exercise, held yearly since 1933, is aimed at bringing the operators' skills and service program to public attention. Traditionally, the ICARC holds its event in a public location; however, it is being set up today at the home of one of the members. Visitors are welcome only by invitation.
"Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network," according to an ICARC news release. "Some hams will also use the radio stations set up in their homes or taken to their backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families. Many hams have portable radio communication capability that includes alternative energy sources such as generators, solar panels, and batteries to power their equipment.
"This year's event is also noteworthy given that a particularly active hurricane season is predicted," a publicist wrote.
“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Gary Miller, KC3NHE, Indiana County ARES Emergency Coordinator.
“Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others,” Miller added."
For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, contact Gary Miller, KC3NHE by email, KC3NHE@gmail.com or visit the Indiana County Amateur Radio Club online at www.qsl.net/w3bmd and via the Club’s Facebook page.