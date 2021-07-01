More than a dozen amateur radio operators convened at 2 p.m. Saturday for a round-the-clock field exercise of their prowess in making radio contact with other “ham” operators throughout North America and logged more than 400 connections by Sunday afternoon.
Members of Indiana County Amateur Radio Club take part each year in the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) sanctioned exercise that is as much a day of fellowship and a test of skill as it is a dry run as a vital communication link in times of disaster.
“People practice emergency communication and set up tents and gas-powered generators, put up temporary antennas,” said Gary Miller, the Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) coordinator for Indiana County.
“This is a day when you experiment with different things and see what will work best for you in an emergent situation. You learn from it and hopefully walk away with something you can use in the future.
“There’s a lot of learning on the fly during field day.”
“It’s the most fun of the year; it’s my Christmas!” said club member David Dzelsky.
Miller and Dzelsky said ICARC operators had contacts as distant as Hawaii, as near as Indiana and as varied as Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, a handful of provinces and dozens of states.
“Any time you lose traditional communication, cellphones, conventional radio, internet, anything where conventional methods will no longer work or are not functioning is when you will see amateur radio come into play,” Miller said. “This has been a key component at times like 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, the earthquakes in Haiti, the hurricane in Puerto Rico — ham radio was a big player when they lost everything on Puerto Rico.”
Dedicated hams today broadcast and tune in for messages on the newest radio technology and log their work on laptop computers, yet some who are anchored in tradition use telegraphs to tap out and exchange messages in Morse Code.
ICARC Field Day was peppered with talk of broadcasting in single side band voice and continuous wave modes, demonstrations of radio technology and contemplation of the possibilities that worldwide communication provides.
Aficionados of the technology share their similar interests in capturing live video feeds from drones, flying other radio controlled aircraft, and plying their communication skills for local search and rescue or mass casualty incidents.
Those interested in learning more about or joining the amateur radio club may visit the club’s website, www.qsl.net/w3bmd or their page on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/w3bmd.