White Township officials have revised their advisory regarding construction on Hamill Road near Route 286 on Monday.
The township said Thursday that Hamill Road will be closed approximately from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday where Bison Construction Company will dig a trench for installation of a new sanitary sewage pipeline.
After that, the township said, the contractor expects to keep one traffic lane open through the rest of the day and to allow motorists traveling in each direction to alternately pass through the work zone.
The township still expects normal travel to resume by the end of the day Monday on Hamill Road, and said completion of the entire project is scheduled by year’s end.