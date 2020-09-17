The Rotary Club of Indiana on Monday recognized its 2020 Paul Harris Fellow recipients Jeff Widdowson, Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna and Dave Roberts.
Pictured, from left, are Ashlee Kennedy, vice president; Widdowson; Osseiran-Hanna; Roberts; Kay Smith, Rotary board member; John Dale Hartman, assistant district governor; and Tae Ayers, president.
The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who make contributions, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.
Rotary established the recognition in 1957 to encourage and show appreciation for substantial contributions to what was then the foundation.