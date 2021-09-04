Harvest Church located at 143 Reed Road, Kittanning, is hosting a grand opening of its new 600-seat worship center on Friday and Sunday, Sept. 12.
This weekend coincides with our Annual Fall Launch of Ministry Opportunities at each campus.
Harvest Kittanning will also host a ministry fair during this kick-off weekend when visitors as well as church members will be able to visit table displays representing many of the church ministry opportunities and obtain more information that they can use in the weeks to come. Additionally, a gigantic community fireworks display is scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday.
Also planned for Friday is a very special service in connection with the 20th anniversary of the terror attack on the U.S. This service will be held as a separate Friday service beginning at 4 p.m. with free food for all first responders/military personnel and families as they arrive. Then at 5 p.m., there will be a time of remembrance of the 9/11 event and then highlight the extreme sacrifices that followed. A special focus will be placed on appreciating those that serve our communities in a variety of ways. This service will include a bagpiper from the Pittsburgh police community as well as military honor guard and the local American Legion rifle team.
The new worship center is the first phase of a three-part construction effort that started in the fall of 2020.
The new auditorium area is an approximately 11,000-square-foot addition that will ultimately increase the Kittanning facility to a total of 40,000 square feet when completed in the spring of 2022.
This new auditorium includes a state-of-the-art video production studio that includes a large 30-foot by 12-foot LED video wall flanked by two additional 12-foot by 7-foot supporting LED video walls. There are four HD broadcast quality cameras that can support video in the room or broadcast live streams/recordings online. A new sound system with acoustic treatments also was added.
Harvest Church, formally known as Harvest Community Church, was founded in 1998 and built its first worship center in 2000 and then added classrooms and multi-use space in 2002 at that same location.
Over the years, Harvest bloomed to four separate locations that function as one church, including the Indiana campus at 699 Philadelphia St., third floor, started in 2013.
Harvest is a very active community church that not only strives to be an integral part of our local communities but also engages in global missions in many countries.
The church looks forward to the additional opportunities that this new facility will bring to its communities in the years to come. One such event is currently being scheduled where Harvest will host a Christmas concert by Guy Penrod in mid-December. Penrod was a popular lead singer for the Gaither Gospel Homecoming concerts that have had international appeal.