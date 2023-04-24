Indiana Borough will welcome college students to the downtown area, where residents will meet and greet them at a special event planned for Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Hawk Walk will feature a DJ, food provided by local restaurants and live performances. IRMC Park will be closed for the event, which is free and open to the public.
In addition to entertainment, community organizations will be on hand to provide information about their programs and services. This year’s event will include a special “Open House” area featuring a draft of the town’s proposed comprehensive plan, “Indiana 2030 — Tomorrow. Together.”
“College students are important to Indiana’s image, economic vitality and future,” said Indiana Borough councilman Luke Debuyser. “We are pleased Indiana residents value these contributions and want to ensure our town remains a draw not only for students but for other young adults who might choose to live and work here.”
Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana High School and local residents have partnered with the borough on the event, along with organizations such as the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
“We hope the Hawk Walk will showcase the vibrancy of our town,” said Indiana Borough Manager Nichole Sipos, who plans to attend. “We hope it encourages students to feel at home in our welcoming community.”