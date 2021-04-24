CENTER TOWNSHIP — In Homer City, everyone knew the man who had music notes displayed on the window shutters at his family’s home.
Everyone in the early 1960s knew the band director responsible for bringing an orchestra of the best musicians Pennsylvania had to offer — a virtual all-star high school band — for a sellout performance in the Laura Lamar High School auditorium.
Everyone in central Indiana County, and many beyond, were heartbroken when the 42-year-old father of five, with a wife expecting twins, helplessly passed away after a violent traffic crash on a rural Center Township road where the absence of an ambulance service meant no chance for doctors at Indiana Hospital to save him.
Fifty-seven years after the loss of beloved community musician Anthony Cotroneo, his family members, former students and Homer-Center figures who knew only of his legacy gathered Thursday to reflect on perpetuate his memory.
The common thread through the decades has been the Baldwin grand, that first was dedicated in Cotroneo’s name a year after his death but which had suffered from some neglect in recent years and needed professional restoration to near-new condition.
A one-time drummer in the elementary music program, Gerald Bertig, moderated the combination of a memorial and celebration of Cotroneo’s life, manifested in the rededication of a Baldwin grand piano in the lobby outside the high school auditorium where the band leader conducted his way into the lives of people who never knew him.
Bertig, a member of the school board, dubbed him the “father of the modern music program at Homer-Center.”
The school’s 30-some student musicians learned from several part-time teachers before Cotroneo came to the district in 1953.
He was so much more than a teacher.
He led a band during his days in the army, he fronted a popular swing-era dance band made up of other music teachers, The Stardusters, and he wrote music too.
Maybe you heard one of his songs. The Homer-Center High School Alma Mater.
Within years, more than 60 students flocked into his band. The junior high started a band to feed into the program. He even laid groundwork for a team of majorettes, and led the signature “fast entrance” for his band’s performance at football game halftime shows.
“He used to have record crowds for these concerts,” Alan Cotroneo said of his dad. “He was here from 1953 to 1964 and he had 13 students go on to become band directors.
“He was a trumpet player extraordinaire, and he always performed with the band.”
Cotroneo represented the rest of his family in person at the piano rededication and plaque unveiling.
The band leader’s 93-year-old widow, Betty, and Alan’s siblings watched online from Georgia and Florida as Homer-Center’s tech team live-streamed the presentation.
High School Principal Jody Rainey directly told the Cotroneo family along with an intimate audience of school board members, administrators and a small band of current student musicians, that he personally advocates preservation of the traditions that connected the old Homer City High School with the transitional Laura Lamar school and the present day Homer-Center High School.
“‘It’s not the time of your life that matters, it’s the life in your time that counts,’” Rainey quoted Bruce Springsteen in tribute. “Obviously Mr. Cotroneo made every day count. The time God gave him was never wasted; it was maximized to its fullest.
“He was taken way too soon. His legacy, his values and all the things he represented live on through his family, those fortunate enough to call him teacher, a friend and a colleague.”
Band director Jon Stolarz echoed the sentiment for preserving the traditions of Homer-Center band.
He said six of 13 students who followed Cotroneo into careers as school band directors did so at Homer-Center, including the late Ed D’Aurelio, who passed away March 28 at age 77.
“I think it was very important to take this project on so that not only can we keep that spirit alive through the experiences that those people had shared with us over the years, but also through this piano, so we are very excited to rededicate it after having been fully restored back to its original glory,” Stolarz said.
Karen Marshall, of Homer City, a music teacher at St. Bernard Regional Catholic School in Indiana, played the Baldwin as participants gathered for the rededication. The small group of students who played for the ceremony were the eight musicians named to the regional band for 2020-21, Stolarz said. Three of the students have gone on to perform in the state band; no other school in the region has seated that many among the state’s best.
Somber moments of memory of Anthony Cotroneo’s death were woven through the program. The band leader’s traffic crash death so shocked area residents that it has been held as a pivotal event in the development of Citizens’ Ambulance Service as the first professional medical response to emergencies anywhere in Indiana County.
Before the ambulances with technicians trained in life-saving intervention, funeral directors had the only vehicles suited for transporting people in a horizontal position to the hospital — if they survived that far.
Cotroneo’s wife and several kids were in the car that day. They had set out from home minutes earlier, bound for the Laura Lamar school picnic in Ligonier.
He left behind a living and growing program in Homer City.
“He had professed a desire to have a grand piano for choral accompaniment, and an effort began to raise the necessary funds,” Bertig said. “So upon his death, the community was inspired to bring his goal to fruition and the Baldwin grand piano was acquired and dedicated to honor his memory.
“Out of respect to the historical significance to Homer-Center and to maintain its role in recalling the legacy of Mr. Cotroneo, the school board approved the restoration of the piano this year.”
Out of the shockwaves that reverberated in the Homer City community following Cotroneo’s death “came this long legacy that became a joyful day today,” Bertig said. “To know that Mr. Cotroneo will be permanently remembered in this way is an honor that he earned, and we are happy to do it.”