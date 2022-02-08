The Homer City Fire Department is collecting donations to help a family of four whose house was destroyed in an early Sunday morning fire, and a GoFundMe effort is also underway with a goal of raising $5,000.
Donations of clothing were accepted Monday at the Homer City fire hall for two adults and two children: Matt Blystone and Tonya Gibbons, and their children, Parker, 5, and Paris, 2, according to the GoFundMe page.
The GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-blystone-family-rebuild-their-lives.
Details of items being sought can be found on the fire department’s Facebook page, as well as how to contact HCFD about donations of larger items such as furniture.
HCFD’s aid to this family began with the fire itself.
According to the department’s Facebook page, one of Homer City’s life members stopped on his way to the fire hall and assisted the victims from their house along Main Street in Homer City.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Homer City firefighters, as well as volunteers from Coral-Graceton, Brush Valley and Indiana Fire Association.
A rapid intervention team also was dispatched as well as Citizens’ Ambulance.
As a working structure fire was found when the first units arrived, additional assistance was requested from Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters.
Armagh-East Wheatfield, Clyde and Aultman volunteers were called out by ICEMA at 5:24 a.m. Coal Run-McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to standby for Black Lick, while Armagh was sent to Brush Valley to standby there.
It was a difficult fight, Homer City firefighters reported.
“While the cold was not only taxing on first responders, it also caused problems such as frozen water lines and extremely icy roads and sidewalks,” HCFD posted. “Crews also had to deal with live power lines and other utilities until the utility companies could shut them off.”
At the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport 15 miles away, single-digit temperatures and wind-chill readings were reported.
“Units worked on extinguishing the fire, and then proceeded to the overhaul phase,” HCFD posted.
“Siding, insulation, and pieces of the roof were removed to expose any hidden fire.”
Crews remained on the scene until 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Homer City borough crews brought salt and ash to the roads at the fire scene.
According to the GoFundMe effort, the home “was gutted and is considered a total loss.”
The family is receiving assistance from American Red Cross.
“At one point, Matt Blystone broke both of his heels, jumping off the roof and then catching the two children,” according to the GoFundMe effort. “Matt will be off work for at least two months.”