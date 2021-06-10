The Rado family of Homer City has awarded scholarships to two graduating Homer-Center High School students from the Jonathan Rado Memorial fund.
The Rado scholarships of $1,000 each were presented May 24 to Rebecca George and Emily Marshal.
The scholarship fund was established following Jonathan’s death, at age 26, in 2012. It commemorates his determination to succeed in the face of chronic illness. Jonathan, a 2003 graduate of Homer-Center, earned a degree at Edinboro University.
The scholarship fund is sustained by the annual Jonathan Rado Golf Tournament, which this year is set for July 17 at Meadow Lane Golf Course in White Township.
In less than 10 years, the fund has granted $28,200 in scholarships, presented well over $15,000 in Jonathan’s memory to the radiation/oncology program at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and has donated more than $5,000 to St. Bernard Regional Catholic School as tuition assistance for families in need.
For tournament or scholarship fund information, call (724) 479-3805 or (412) 309-3079, or email jrado@verizon.net.