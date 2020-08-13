Citizens’ Ambulance Service has been a part of White Township since 1964.
So Citizens’ Executive Director B.J. Pino reminded the township’s board of supervisors during a presentation Wednesday afternoon.
“You are part of the history of this organization in the sense that you supported it from day one,” Pino said, as he made a plea for additional funding amid an ongoing pandemic hammering an already-underfunded agency.
Citing the township being responsible for 27.7 percent of its call volume and 17.7 percent of the households in its service area, Pino asked the board for a $235,000 subsidy — an amount far beyond annual subsidies the township has granted the ambulance service.
It was a presentation township officials will take into consideration as they begin their 2021 budget process. Supervisor Sandi Gillette asked if Citizens’ had sought federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act funds through Indiana County.
“We are in the game,” Pino replied. “They recognize that we have lost a tremendous amount of money.”
All that in turn is part of a complicated puzzle for an agency asked by Indiana County to expand its service in 1975. Citizens’ now maintains two White Township stations as well as four others in Indiana County (Blairsville, Plumville, Starford and Clyde-Wheatfield) and one in Armstrong County (Elderton).
“It is people and money, we don’t have enough of either,” he told the supervisors. “We’ve been professing this for decades. We have constantly fought this battle of underpayment from insurers since 2002.”
He said a combination of that with the need for fewer ambulance trips to hospitals and doctors’ offices has led to as much as a 50 percent decrease in revenue for the ambulance service.
“We were having patients that would call (911) and say, ‘we are not feeling well,’” Pino said, “and we would respond to them, but (then they said), ‘don’t take us to the hospital.’”
That always has been a factor, but Pino said COVID-19 complicated that, costing his agency $600,000 in revenue.
“Our nest egg has eroded because we for the past five years have subsidized an entire EMS operation for the county and beyond, and we have continued to do that willingly,” Pino said. “That’s what a nonprofit does.”
And it isn’t going away as a new wave of COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Indiana County and vicinity — and annual outbreaks of the flu and other viruses are on the horizon, he said.
“We’re now starting to see infection rates, as far as community spread, obviously climbing,” Pino said. “So the question is, next month, where are we going to be?”
Citizens’ wasn’t the only health issue to come up for the supervisors Wednesday. Pointing to a story in a recent issue of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors’ Township News, board Chairman George Lenz called attention to a rising concern over West Nile Virus.
No cases have been confirmed locally, but, according to KDKA-TV, four neighborhoods in Pittsburgh are to be sprayed next week by the Allegheny County Health Department after mosquito samples tested positive for the virus.
Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson said signs warning of ticks and mosquitoes will be posted along with existing warning signs at more than 500 stormwater management ponds in the township.
Lenz urged Anderson to “be aggressive” and stay ahead of the problem.
Also Wednesday, the board approved a request from the Indiana Country Club to allow a fireworks show Sept. 6.
After an executive session, the board voted to obtain an appraisal on a property of interest and to make an offer for the VFW Golf Course. Manager Milt Lady declined to say what property is being considered, while also declining to give a price for the golf course because of continuing negotiations regarding its sale.