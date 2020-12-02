EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — One person was killed in a head-on crash shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Route 56 near the United schools.
Joel Edward Bundy, 58, of DuBois, died when a pickup truck he was driving was struck by an eastbound tri-axle truck driven by Darren Rapp, of Altoona, authorities reported.
State police said the construction truck slid on snow and ice near Shellbark Road and crossed the center line of the highway into the path of Bundy’s pickup.
Troopers at Indiana said Rapp, 55, and three passengers in the pickup truck were transported to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment of their injuries.
Bundy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. reported.
The road was closed for several hours while the wreckage was cleared.
State troopers were dispatched at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, along with Armagh & East Wheatfield, Brush Valley and Clyde volunteer firefighters, state police and Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics.
It was the 11th fatal motor vehicle accident on Indiana County roadways, according to records kept by the Gazette.