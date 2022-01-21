The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday issued a new plea to residents of the commonwealth to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible.
“With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” state Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said.
According to the latest figures gathered as of the end of last week, there were 28,475 confirmed cases of the flu, including 26,132 Type A, 2,329 Type B and 14 undetermined types of flu.
The Department of Health said there were 16 confirmed influenza-associated deaths in Pennsylvania in the monitoring period that began Oct. 3.
In Indiana County, there were 139 confirmed cases of Type A flu, and 47 confirmed cases of Type B flu.
“If you do become sick with the flu, it is imperative that you stay home,” Johnson said. “If you are at risk for developing serious complications from the flu, or feel extremely ill, you should see a medical professional immediately to determine your need for testing or isolation.”