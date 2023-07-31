The Indiana County Center for Economic Operations announced Friday that a Healthcare Career Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 9 at Indiana County PA CareerLink, 300 Indian Springs Road, White Township.
Door prizes, interactive displays and community resources are planned.
Employers scheduled to be on hand include accessAbilities Inc., Citizens’ Ambulance, BAYADA Home Health Care, Beacon Ridge, Diamond Pharmacy, Embassy of Hillsdale Park, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Lifesteps, Scenery Hill Healthcare, St. Andrew’s Village and the Communities at Indian Haven.
Schools scheduled to be part of the event include Indiana County Technology Center, Lenape Technical School Adult Education, Rapha School and Westmoreland County Community College.
For more information, call CareerLink at (724) 471-7220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.