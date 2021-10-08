Nearly a year after he entered a guilty plea and seven months after he was originally supposed to be sentenced, the former president of an Ohio healthcare management company was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh to 42 months imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release for bank fraud.
As president of Premier Healthcare Management in Blue Ash, Ohio, Harold Sosna, 68, of Cincinnati, used unfunded amounts to obtain more than $118 million through Indiana-based S&T Bank and Cincinnati-based First Financial Bank, without actual properly secured loans.
Acting Western Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said District Judge Marilyn J. Horan imposed the sentence on Sosna for cheating community banks out of what Kaufman called “an astounding sum” in “the largest bank fraud scheme ever prosecuted in our district.”
The U.S. Attorney’s office said a total of 203 checks were negotiated in execution of this scheme, with S&T incurring a loss of $59.24 million.
“Mr. Sosna has now been sentenced and held accountable for his greed and negligence in gaming the banking system,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall.
“The FBI investigates these matters aggressively to safeguard the financial industry. Fraud of this magnitude will not be tolerated.”
During the time of the check kite, Sosna was president of Premier Healthcare Management, which provided in-facility, post-acute and long-term care for individuals recovering from medical procedures, as well as assisted living services through various corporate entities.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said each entity had a subsidiary relationship with Premier and operated individual bank accounts at various banks including S&T.
According to information provided during his plea hearing, Sosna wrote checks between various S&T Bank and First Financial Bank accounts under his control and associated with Premier, in increasing dollar amounts.
The investigation found that this was done to manipulate the numerical balance in the accounts and thereby create the false and fraudulent appearance that the defendant had sufficient legitimate available funds in various accounts, and to trick the banks into honoring checks drawn against accounts with insufficient funds.
Between May 15 and May 18, 2020, by writing and negotiating checks, Sosna, sent more than $118 million through S&T and the Cincinnati First Financial Bank.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert S. Cessar and Jeffrey R. Bengel prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
Kaufman commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Sosna.