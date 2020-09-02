The Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee will consider two bills on Thursday that would increase legislative oversight on Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to have Pennsylvania join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), according to a news release by state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, who serves as vice chairman of the committee.
The committee will consider Senate Bill 950, a measure introduced by Pittman, and House Bill 2025, introduced by state Rep. Jim Struzzi. The legislation includes identical language: creating the Pennsylvania Carbon Dioxide Cap and Trade Authorization Act; clarifying that the Administration does not have the authority to unilaterally join RGGI; and prohibiting the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) from joining RGGI without legislative approval.
If Pennsylvania joins RGGI, it would be the only major energy producing state in the compact and the resulting carbon tax on employers engaged in electric generation would devastate that industry and cost thousands of jobs.
The meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. in the Senate Chamber and will be livestreamed at: https://www.pasenategop.com/, https://www. facebook.com/PASenateGOP and https://www.facebook.com/PASenateGOP.