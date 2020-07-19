White Township officials have a busy week ahead, with much of the activity centered around the White’s Woods Nature Center controversy.
Highlighting that week is a hearing scheduled Wednesday at 9 a.m. before President Judge William J. Martin in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
The citizen group Friends of White’s Woods is seeking a declaratory judgment against the township over its plans to have Millstone Land Management LLC remove what Millstone has called “non-desirable” trees, as well as invasive plant species such as Japanese barberry.
It also is questioning the township’s bidding process, as well as its alleged failure to obtain requests for proposals for a consulting forester.
The week begins with a special board of supervisors meeting Monday at 7:30 p.m., which according to a legal notice will be to discuss and deliberate a public comment policy applicable for township public meetings and motions to approve, announce and ratify actions taken in prior meetings regarding actions FWW has alleged are in violation of the state’s Sunshine Act.
After Wednesday’s hearing before Martin, the township plans to open bids for a contract to pave 1.25 miles of roadway on McGregor, Whippoorwill and Meadowlark streets, Thompson and Woodland roads, and Oriole Avenue.
Those bids then will be considered at the regular township supervisors’ meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.