On June 22, 2001, Ed Yount was working near Homer City alone when he started having pains in his back. It got to a point where he decided to drive himself to the hospital.
Barely able to walk, he staggered through the first set of doors in the emergency room at Indiana Regional Medical Center. When he got to the second set of doors, he collapsed onto the floor.
“I didn’t even think it was a heart attack,” Yount said. “I just collapsed right there, 39 years old, with no heartbeat.”
Before collapsing, however, he made eye contact with a nurse who was working in the ER that day. It was the last thing he remembered.
The nurse was Karen Rummel, who also remembers the day Yount came into the ER.
“I was working at the nurses station,” she said. “He walked through that first set of doors and we made eye contact. I just acknowledged him and didn’t give it a lot of thought. I turned to get back to working when I saw him collapse in my peripherals.”
From there, Rummel rushed to Yount. She discovered that he didn’t have a pulse and immediately began performing CPR while shouting for her coworkers with a call for a “code blue.” From there, Yount was taken to a trauma room and was shocked several times before eventually being flown via LifeFlight helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Regional Center.
“He was just so young,” Rummel said. “I thought he was coming through the doors for something else. It was unbelievable that he suffered such a bad heart attack.”
Yount said he remained in Conemaugh’s ICU unit for nearly two weeks.
“When I woke up, I ended up going into cardiac arrest again because the stent collapsed,” Yount said. “They really didn’t think I was going to make it, and they told my family not to expect it.”
But, after six or seven weeks of recovery, Yount pulled through and he was nothing but thankful for the efforts that the workers in Indiana provided.
“I took them a cake on my birthday,” Yount said. “And the hospital did a story about us for their newsletter.”
Rummel also remembers Yount returning on that day, the first since his recovery.
“It was very emotional when he walked in,” she said. “I was so thankful I was there to see him since he didn’t know my shifts. We both started crying and he brought us a cake. It was such a blessing to see him alive and well.”
After their reunion, the two went their separate ways.
But earlier this year, Yount and his wife, Susan, took their RV out to Willow Farm Campground near Marion Center.
“We were having a memorial ride for another camper,” Yount said. “We had our golf carts and ATVs all lined up when this woman pulls up next to my wife and me and says that we looked familiar. But we weren’t too sure and I didn’t really pay much attention. It wasn’t until a few days later that someone came up to us at the camp and asked if I wanted to meet the lady that saved my life. She came over to visit and that’s when I realized who she was.”
Rummel also provided her take on their reunion.
“I told his wife that they looked familiar and they said they were from Shelocta. It didn’t dawn on me at first either. It wasn’t until I was driving home from work that I remembered who he was. I thought, ‘That’s him! That’s Ed Yount!’”
Rummel said she brought up the story to another friend at the campground.
“They weren’t at camp the next weekend and I asked a friend if she knew him and if she knew if he had heart problems. I was worried if they were private about the whole thing they wouldn’t want to talk about it,” she said.
But Rummel’s friend insisted they would and brought it up to Ed and his wife.
“I walked over to say hello,” Rummel said. “I took my sunglasses off and we made eye contact again and we both just started to cry. He said to me, ‘you’re the last person I saw before I collapsed. I knew you as soon as you took your sunglasses off.’”
The two are now neighbors at camp and are thrilled to have had the chance to meet up again.
“It was 19 years to the day that she remembered me,” Yount said. “I’m not sure if she’s my angel or if we just keep crossing paths. But she saved my life, that’s for sure.”
Rummel shared his sentiment.
“It’s just really neat how our paths crossed again,” she said. “A lot of times, working at the ER, you don’t get to see a lot of happy endings like that. I’m really glad to know that he’s had a long and happy life. It’s really special to see.”