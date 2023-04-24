indiana high school totem sign

Indiana Area Senior High School students, staff, faculty and families have been alerted in an email Monday afternoon that, due to issues with the building heating system that occurred there, "please dress accordingly in the event that the building heating system does not adequately work" Tuesday.

IASHS Principal Wade McElheny said district maintenance "is working diligently to restore heat in the building," and that a heating repair technician was contacted to address the problem.

