Indiana Area Senior High School students, staff, faculty and families have been alerted in an email Monday afternoon that, due to issues with the building heating system that occurred there, "please dress accordingly in the event that the building heating system does not adequately work" Tuesday.
IASHS Principal Wade McElheny said district maintenance "is working diligently to restore heat in the building," and that a heating repair technician was contacted to address the problem.
"Should the heating issue not be resolved this evening, and the building temperature decreases overnight, you will be notified that Indiana Area Senior High School students, faculty, and staff will participate in a remote learning day tomorrow," McElheny said. "Please make sure that you make all necessary preparations."
McElheny said families should "check the Google Classrooms of your teachers for information," and apologized "for the inconvenience and discomfort," adding, "thank you for your attention and consideration."