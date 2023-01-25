Winter-Weather-Advisory-3.png

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said Tuesday night that there was a high probability of snowfall rates of half-an-inch or more per hour from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. today in northern Indiana County, and all of Indiana County from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

Forecasters in Pittsburgh give a medium probability of such snowfall in the pre-dawn hours from Indiana north and a low probability in those hours from Indiana south into northern Westmoreland County.