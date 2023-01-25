The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said Tuesday night that there was a high probability of snowfall rates of half-an-inch or more per hour from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. today in northern Indiana County, and all of Indiana County from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
Forecasters in Pittsburgh give a medium probability of such snowfall in the pre-dawn hours from Indiana north and a low probability in those hours from Indiana south into northern Westmoreland County.
As of late Tuesday, one school closing was announced on the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 SchoolCast webpage. Purchase Line School district will operate on a remote learning virtual day today.
Meanwhile, ahead of snowy and potentially icy conditions expected to affect most of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 today, PennDOT spokeswoman Tina Gibbs is encouraging motorists to practice safe winter driving practices during any necessary travels.
She said White Township-based District 10, which covers Indiana, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Jefferson counties, was preparing for the upcoming storm and actively monitoring precipitation types and rates to determine the best treatments for roadways.
During any winter event, she said, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.
Gibbs said motorists should watch for “black ice,” a condition occurring on clear roadways when a thin layer of ice forms due to dropping temperatures. When the road looks wet, but no spray is coming from the tires of other vehicles, “black ice” may be present.
In addition to storm preparation, how winter materials are used during storms varies by roadway and precipitation type. On higher-volume roadways, salt is the primary winter material used through a storm, especially during rush hours and on bridges, hills, curves and intersections.
On lower-volume roadways, the amount of salt will be reduced, and anti-skid will be used more as salt is most eﬀective with higher traﬃc volumes. Crews closely monitor road and air temperatures to determine the most effective treatment.
PennDOT also suggested, when roads get slick, one should:
• On packed snow, decrease the speed by half. On ice, slow to a crawl. Leave more space than normal between you and the vehicle ahead.
• Apply brakes gently; ease off if you start to skid and reapply when you regain control.
• Do not use your cruise control when driving on slippery roads. Snow, ice, slush and rain can cause wheel-spin and loss of control. The only way to stop wheel spin and regain control is to reduce power. But an activated cruise control system will continue to apply power, keeping your wheels spinning.