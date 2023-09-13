The Pennsylvania Coal Alliance announced the winners of its annual mine safety and reclamation awards Tuesday, including one for a Rosebud Mining Company facility in eastern Indiana County.
PCA said recognition is given for superior employee safety records and the completion of outstanding reclamation at coal mine sites throughout the commonwealth.
“Employee safety and environmental stewardship continue to be key priorities for all of our member companies,” said PCA Executive Director Rachel Gleason. “We congratulate the efforts our award winners and their continued dedication.”
Based on data retrieved from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration and Occupational Safety and Health Administration, PCA honored five mines in various categories, including Rosebud Mining Company’s Heilwood Mine under the category of “small continuous mine.”
The Heilwood facility operated for 56,417 man-hours in 2022, with zero non-fatal days lost.
“Rosebud is very proud of the men at Heilwood mine, who are a tight-knit group that take good care of one another and mine very safely,” Rosebud President Jim Barker said. “They earned it.”
Other mine safety awards were given in the longwall category to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC Harvey Mine in Greene County; the large surface mine category to Heritage Coal & Natural Resources Mast Mine in Somerset County, the large continuous mine category to Wilson Creek Energy LLC Acosta Deep Mine, also in Somerset County and the small surface mine category to Fisher Mining Company Fisher Mining Operation in Lycoming County.
PCA Reclamation Awards were chosen in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Active and Abandoned Mine Operations using an evaluation process based on pre-mining condition, reclamation quality, the degree of difficulty and correction of environmental and safety hazards.
Rated best overall was Iron Senergy at Emerald Deep Mine in Greene County.
Honored as a large project is RoxCoal Inc. Kimberly Run Mine in Somerset County; as and as a medium project is PBS Coals Lohr Mine, also in Somerset County.
PCA also announced its Keystone Manufacturing & Field Service Awards, to JENNMAR in the Large Manufacturer category, JENNCHEM in the Large Field Service Provider category, and Musser Engineering in the Small Field Service Provider category.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.