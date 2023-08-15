As expected, Indiana Area School District’s board of directors voted 9-0 Monday night to elevate Robert J. Heinrich Jr. from “acting superintendent” to “superintendent” for a period beginning today and running through June 30, 2018.
School Director Dr. Sue Rieg said she was voting yes but thought the selection was “not an inclusive process” that should have brought in students, staff and the community for input.
However, School Director Tamie Blank said, seeking such input “might make it a year’s-long process.”
Other board members also applauded Heinrich, with Board President Walter Schroth saying, “you have the potential to be an excellent leader.”
Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said, “I think right now the district needs your stability.”
For his part, Heinrich said “we have a good team, we have a great team.”
School Director Ronald Airhart said, “I just hope we can keep it intact. I hope we don’t lose anyone else.”
The board also voted Monday to accept “with regret the letter of resignation from” Indiana Area Junior High Operational Principal Donald Bowers, effective Dec. 1.
Bowers is taking a new position as director of education in the United School District, where he had been a school board member for Armagh and East Wheatfield Township, but resigned earlier this summer due to family and career commitments.
“We knew Donnie was applying,” Heinrich said after the meeting. “He’s a smart guy. He’s hard-working. He’s a unique talent. We wish him well.”
The superintendent said Indiana Area is hoping “for someone as uniquely talented as he is” to fill a multi-faceted job Bowers was getting under a reorganization Heinrich announced last month, that would aim for “cost-effectiveness and efficiency” with a goal of saving the district $150,000.
Bowers also was named operational principal for Eisenhower and Horace Mann schools, working in concert with Head Academic Principal Erin Eisenman at Eisenhower and Horace Mann, as well as Junior High Head Academic Principal Michael Minnick.
Heinrich said last month that operational principals will have the responsibility and authority to make any and all decisions related to most matters, other than academics where the operational principal will defer to the head principal.
Indiana Area School District is getting more money than it anticipated from Harrisburg.
Business Manager Jared Cronauer said it is almost half a million dollars more than the district anticipated.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the basic education subsidy for IASD is $12,059,535, including a base figure of $8,801,298.97 and another $3,258,236.47 figured in as a “student weighed” amount.
That’s up by $854,301 or 7.62 percent from $11,205,234 in the basic 2022-23 subsidy.
There also is an increase of $73,508 in special education funding from PDE, from $2,094,813 in 2022-23 to $2,168,321 for 2023-24.
Speaking of student weighing, Heinrich reported that the district’s enrollment is increasing.
“We are reaching a level where we may have to add staff,” the superintendent said.
Current totals for the primary schools are 413 for Ben Franklin, 406 for East Pike, 215 for Eisenhower (whose students are attending classes at the junior high school until an upcoming overhaul of Eisenhower is completed) and 196 for Horace Mann.
In other business Monday, the board voted to employ Tanja Smith, Sarah Jobes and Jeanette Popp as paraeducators effective the first contractual day of the 2023-24 school year at an hourly rate of $13.25, subject to a 60-day probation period and receipt of all required paperwork.
The board also filled three extra duty/extra pay assignments, with Tony Stossel as girls’ basketball seventh grade assistant coach ($3,722 compensation), Dan Antonacci as girls’ basketball eighth grade assistant coach ($4,962) and Jim Belles as a football assistant coach ($6,396).
The board also tabled action on an American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees grievance considered at a hearing Monday.
The board also approved $27,331,71 in change orders for the East Pike Old Office Renovation Project by contractors J.C. Orr and First American. School officials said all the work on East Pike should be complete by Friday, the adjacent elementary school should be ready for teachers come Aug. 23, and the school board expects to be back in East Pike for its next scheduled meeting on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.
Elsewhere, the board approved a new four-year managed print services agreement with Henry Hall at an estimated monthly cost of $685.
The board also approved for 2023-24 a series of agreements for the Alternative Community Resource Program; the Silver Lining Master Services Agreement and Statement of Work for behavioral support services; and the agreement with Family Behavioral Resources for professional services.
The board also approved a five-year affiliation agreement with Millersville University of Pennsylvania, new planned courses of study for Brain Works and Social Connections at an annual fee of $599, and a student/parent athletic handbook and code of conduct.
It also took 2023-24 athletic admission rates off the table and approved them.
Varsity football tickets sold at the gate will be $5. Students can get tickets for $1, but only in advance.
For all other sports (wrestling, basketball, volleyball, soccer), it’s adults $5, students $2.
There also is a $10 per event family rate.
On another matter Monday, School Director Thomas Harley said it’s just “Indiana” on those school sports uniforms, that “we don’t have an official mascot.”
In other words, people should not be calling those sports teams “Little Indians.”
Harley said that has been the case at least as long as Walter Schroth has been on the school board.
Board President Schroth said teams should be identified as the town and county, “Indiana.”
Harley also reported that Avery Schneider, who is beginning fourth grade later this month, is continuing to win honors, this time in an international competition.
Avery has won praise on various levels, including a national competition, for his “SEL (for Social and Emotional Learning) Simmer Seat” — that’s “simmer” as in “calm down,” with details for youngsters needing to deal with anger, worry, tiredness, boredom, sadness or loneliness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.