In the world today, community issues and coming together to help make things better and brighter are at the forefront of a lot of people’s minds. With summer blazing hot around us all and with many summer events being postponed, community members are turning toward their local parks and outdoor spaces more than ever.
Such places around the Blairsville area have been given a helping hand by some hardworking volunteers, two of whom are Dan Kelley and Wally McGann. Blairsville Parks and Recreation Director Brock Harsh said he is thankful for the time and effort they’ve dedicated to the area.
“These guys are great,” said Harsh. “They’ve both volunteered so much of their time to help out around town. They both love the area and want to see it kept beautiful. It’s nice to have people like them.”
Kelley, a native of Blairsville, is a member of several organizations in the area and has helped out with cemetery cleaning and other volunteer projects.
One project that he took on himself, however, was cleaning up the river area near the boat launch. “I noticed one day that you couldn’t really see the river,” Kelley said. “And the river is such a great asset. So I got to work down by the boat launch in town.”
Kelley has been clearing brush and an abundance of invasive knotweed for close to four years. “It’s been going awhile,” he said. “But we’ve got lots of open space. There’s some picnic tables and benches now, so hopefully people can come down and sit and eat their lunch or just contemplate and watch the river.”
The clearer spaces have also helped bring in more water sport enthusiasts to the area. “There’s been more and more boat traffic on the weekends,” Kelley said. “And I’ve seen various groups of kayakers coming in as well, and I’d like to keep doing more improvement to help them out.”
When discussing further plans to help with the area, Kelley said that it’s been difficult to get anything permanent placed due to the area being in the flood plain. But he still plans to continue helping how he can.
Kelley returned to the area in retirement after having lived in Hershey. He says that helping out how he can is his way of giving back to the community.
“I came back to the old stomping grounds and it’s just not the town I left. But there’s a good central core. Sometimes you just want to do what you can to help revive it, whether it be little things or big things. I like to think of myself as a catalyst. I pick projects and then go after them.”
Kelley said that getting involved is something everyone can do, but he hopes that there will be a better, centralized way to get the information out to people when there is work to be done. “If there was a more centralized community calendar, we might get more people to come together for in-person work and communication,” he said.
Working together is something Kelley says is valuable to everyone. “If everyone takes one share of responsibility, then the community can really move forward.”
McGann is another native of the area who left and returned. “I served in the Navy for 12 years before retiring in August 2019. I just got back into the area after a decade of active duty.”
McGann has a general affinity for the area. “It really is a gem of a town,” McGann said. “We can sometimes take it for granted. But going away and coming back makes you really see how great it is.”
Showing his appreciation through community service also came easily to McGann. The project he decided to take on was cleaning up a stretch of the Conemaugh River.
“I kayak a lot,” McGann said. “So I got to cleaning litter from the area. I’ve pulled over 200 tires from less than a two-mile stretch and I know that there are more in there.”
McGann didn’t face the entirety of this project alone, however. “I definitely want to give a shout-out to the borough, which took and disposed of the tires for me. I’m really thankful for that.”
He’s also thankful for other conservation groups that he knows have worked on the river since the time he spent here when he was younger. “I know other groups have done work before me and it’s just amazing to see,” McGann said. “Getting back to the same river you fished in when you were 12 and seeing how much cleaner it is now is awesome.”
McGann really started his litter clean-up projects a few months ago. “I started the heavy cleanup right around the time this whole COVID-19 thing started,” he said. “I just got to thinking that the world around us is ugly and doing what I can to help make it less ugly was the impetus for me to get started.”
When it comes to litter cleanup, however, McGann is no stranger, and this is far from his first time doing something like this. “When I was in the military, we’d do these trash pickups while we were running and we had this saying: ‘Trash leaves trash.’ Which isn’t a dig at anyone, just more in general.”
McGann said he hopes to continue working with the community and volunteering his time however he can.
“I also got to help out with placing flags at the cemetery on the Fourth of July, which was a really cool project,” he said. “It’s great seeing what we can all do if we do what we can.”