CH Fields Craft Kitchen inside the Hilton Garden Inn in Indiana on Feb. 8 donated an Italian buffet to the Hopeful Hearts Dinner Sponsorship Campaign. Hopeful Hearts is a grief support program for children, teens and their families that serves Indiana County and portions of Armstrong, Jefferson and Westmoreland counties. From left are Angela Kellar, Hilton Garden Inn general manager; Erika Geidel, Hilton Garden Inn director of sales; Laura McLaine, Hopeful Hearts program coordinator; and Gail Munzert, Hopeful Hearts volunteer.
