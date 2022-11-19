Helwig Insurance celebrated its 95th anniversary Friday with a ribbon-cutting and open house at its location at 674 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Pictured are, from left, Commissioner Mike Keith; Mark Hilliard, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce president; Commissioner Robin Gorman; Michele Brocious; Maryann Plesnicher; Connie Bence; Sara Statkowski; Jennifer Ramsell; and state Rep. Jim Struzzi.
