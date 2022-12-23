BLACK LICK — Larry Henry, a member of the board of supervisors for Burrell Township for almost 11 years, has resigned from the township staff to dedicate time to his new employment at the Keystone Power Plant near Shelocta.
The township’s remaining supervisors, Dan Shacreaw and John Shields, accepted Henry’s resignation notice Wednesday.
Henry is leaving not only his post as an elected administrator but as a full-time member of the road crew for the township.
Shacreaw and Henry ordered newspaper advertisements for applications for the two positions. Shacreaw said the board’s priority is to select someone to fill the elected supervisor position through 2023. The vacancy, for the final four years of Shields’ elected term, would be put up for election in the coming year.
Henry was elected in 2011 to serve the final four years of an unexpired term, then was elected to full six-year terms in 2015 and 2021.
The new supervisor, who could be appointed as early as the expected Jan. 18 business meeting, may be considered for the road crew position but Shacreaw said the board would delay that decision until Henry’s successor as supervisor is named.
According to the Pennsylvania second-class township code, the remaining supervisors must appoint a successor by Jan. 20 or turn the decision over to Floyd Hilty, who serves as the vacancy board for the township.
Applications will be accepted from Jan. 3 to 12. Interviews will be scheduled beginning Jan. 13, Shacreaw said.
Also delayed until the Jan. 3 reorganization meeting was the appointment of either Shacreaw or Shields to Henry’s position as chairman. Shacreaw is now the vice chairman of the board.
Henry took a 30-day leave of absence following the board’s Nov. 16 business meeting and handed in his resignation notice Monday.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Adopted the township’s budget for 2023 with no changes from the spending plan advertised for public review and comment last month.
Tax rates will stay the same: 1.02 mills on real estate for general operations, 0.27 mill to fund the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department and 0.078 mill for fire hydrant system maintenance.
The assessment to pay for street light expenses will increase about 10 percent for owners of properties in the township’s designated lighting districts. Most will pay between $3 and $4 more for the year, because of increases in Penelec power rates.
• Reported that the long-planned and often-delayed extension of public water service to Campbells Mill and Falling Run Roads has been completed. Lateral lines to about a dozen houses are now being installed.
• Adopted a resolution in support of the relocation of public water and sewer service pipelines to serve a new football stadium to be constructed by the River Valley School District. The site is served by Highridge Water Authority and the Burrell Township Sewer Authority.
• Re-appointed Sam Ferguson and Joe Van Hannak to three-year terms on the Burrell Township Library Board. The supervisors encouraged interested residents to submit letters for appointment to an expected vacancy on the library board.
• Asked township residents to move mobile basketball backboard posts and trash dumpsters from the rights-of-way along township roads to allow safe passage by snow plow trucks.
• Encouraged residents who own free-range chickens and other loose animals to be mindful of their neighbors, in the wake of receiving four animal complaints in the past month.
“Chickens, ducks, guinea hens, cats, dogs, you name it,” Shacreaw said. “The people who are complaining are finding (animal waste) on their porches and sidewalks.”
Another resident complained that his German shepherd, which now is restrained and gets upset by the presence of other loose animals, would be branded as a vicious animal if the dog got outside and attacked the other animals outside his house.