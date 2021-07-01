An Indiana man with a track record of 13 convictions in three counties over the past 13 years was ordered May 28 to serve up to six years in prison for his guilty pleas to two felony counts of delivery of drugs.
Joshua Duffy, 35, was sent to SCI Smithfield June 15 to begin serving the terms.
State police at Indiana charged Duffy with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 23, 2019, in White Township.
Duffy was held at Indiana County jail following his arrest June 7, 2019, and remained incarcerated until the coronavirus pandemic began.
He was granted release on unsecured bond March 31, 2020, “due to the COVID-19 virus,” court records show, but was returned to custody on June 23, 2020.
Troopers also charged Duffy on March 4, 2020, with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of drugs and possession of paraphernalia for a narcotics deal April 5, 2019, in White Township.
Court records show Duffy reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty April 27 to the two most serious felony charges.
Judge Michael Clark sentenced Duffy to serve two to six years in prison on each felony count, ordered that he could serve the terms concurrently and granted him credit for time spent in jail awaiting trial.
Duffy’s trouble with the law dates to 2008 and 2009 when he pleaded guilty to four unrelated counts of felony robbery and was ordered to serve 14 months to seven years in prison on each count.
He was given unspecified sanctions for three retail theft convictions in Indiana County Court in 2014, then was sentenced in 2016 to serve six months of probation for driving under the influence.
In 2017, Duffy was sentenced in unrelated cases in Indiana County to serve nine months to two years in prison for a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft and to spend 11 and one-half to 23 months in jail followed by two years of probation for manufacture, delivery or possession with intent.
His rap sheet also shows a guilty plea to driving under suspension in 2017 in Indiana.
Also in 2017, Duffy was ordered in Allegheny County Court to serve 18 months of probation for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Court records show that he pleaded guilty to manufacture, delivery or possession in Cambria County Court in 2017. The sentence was omitted from his rap sheet.
Along with the prison terms, Clark required Duffy to pay $3,490.50 in fines and costs of prosecution.
“Members of the Pennsylvania State Police conducted investigations into the defendant that led to two search warrants,” District Attorney Robert Manzi said in a news release. “The defendant was found to be in possession of heroin packaged and ready for sale. Fortunately, the Pennsylvania State Police were able to stop those sales from ever occurring.
“State troopers were able to stop this individual from selling heroin to members of our community. The members of our law enforcement continue to work diligently towards identifying, investigating and arresting drug dealers in our county,” Manzi said. “It’s a team effort. If anyone has information related to drugs or drug selling, please call my office, your local police department or the Pennsylvania State Police” at (877) 726-6378.