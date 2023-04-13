Commissioner Sherene Hess’ re-election campaign has announced endorsements by the Armstrong-Indiana Central Labor Council, which represents 73 local affiliates, and by the Carpenters and Joiners Local 423, which represents 1,300 members.
Hess, who is running for a third term as Indiana County Commissioner, expressed her deep appreciation for these votes of confidence. She pledges to continue working hard to improve the lives of Indiana County residents, especially by attracting more good-paying jobs that feature fairness, safe working conditions and workers’ voices on the job.