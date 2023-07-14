Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess was honored this week as the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County Woman of the Year.
Hess was honored Monday at the federation’s annual social meeting by FDWIC President Nancy Westburg, who presented the commissioner an engraved vase and bouquet of flowers.
The federation cited the commissioner’s role as “a valued and active member of the local federation,” where she has made presentations at several meetings and served as moderator of panels on a variety of subjects, and her activity in the Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women, including her service as a delegate at the state organization’s last two conventions.
FDWIC also cited Hess for her work as a volunteer with the United Way, as well as her being president of the League of Women Voters of Indiana County for 14 years, and her active membership in the American Association of University Women, the NAACP, Rotary and other local service organizations.
It also cited her work representing Indiana County Democrats on local, state, and national levels through participation in a wide array of political, governmental and service roles, and her work as a commissioner “to improve Indiana County by advocating on behalf of the residents,” including her service on a multitude of committees and boards, dealing with such matters as the environment, prison, Alice Paul House, and salary.
Also, it was noted that Hess recently was appointed by Gov. Josh Shapiro to serve on the State Agricultural Land Preservation Board. Shapiro said it was “in appreciation for her dedicated service to the commonwealth.”
