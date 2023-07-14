Hess honored by Federation of Democratic Women

 Submitted

Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess was honored this week as the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County Woman of the Year.

Hess was honored Monday at the federation’s annual social meeting by FDWIC President Nancy Westburg, who presented the commissioner an engraved vase and bouquet of flowers.