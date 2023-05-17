According to complete, but unofficial returns from Indiana County voting and elections, incumbent and current county commissioner Sherene Hess is the front-runner for one of the two democratic nominations for Indiana County Commissioner.

With all of Indiana County’s 69 voting precincts reported in, Hess leads with 3,875 votes. Following behind, challengers Aaron Lehman and Justin Reese trail the incumbent with 2,423 and 1,720 votes respectively.

