According to complete, but unofficial returns from Indiana County voting and elections, incumbent and current county commissioner Sherene Hess is the front-runner for one of the two democratic nominations for Indiana County Commissioner.
With all of Indiana County’s 69 voting precincts reported in, Hess leads with 3,875 votes. Following behind, challengers Aaron Lehman and Justin Reese trail the incumbent with 2,423 and 1,720 votes respectively.
Lehman very early in the night became a solid contender. The candidate thanked his supporters for their votes and is humbled by their decision to support him.
“What I’ve done for Family Promise and Homer City Park and Recreation speaks for itself. I hope people realize I’ve got a lot of passion to help people.
In the general election in November, Indiana County Residents will vote for three commissioners total. On the Republican side are incumbents R. Michael Keith and Robin A. Gorman, and on the Democrats’ aisle will be incumbent Sherene Hess and challenger Aaron Lehman.
