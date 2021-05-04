BLAIRSVILLE -- East Market Street is decorated now with a granite bench placed in memory of late community leader Willard “Dan” Hess.
A young Willard Hess often ran a trout line in the Conemaugh River, a traditional and somewhat primitive angling technique, earning him the nickname “Daniel Boone,” his children said.
The nickname stuck, and Dan Hess carried it with him for life, as he made his rounds for 30 years as a postal letter carrier, as he served on Blairsville Borough Council, as he amassed a fabled collection of 60,000 post cards and as he shared a smile with everyone he met, by their memories.
From left, in front, Hess’s children Dan, David, and Debbie Zias, and optometrist Adan Dunlap, and in back Joe Spiaggi, Borough Manager Tim Evans, Jim Ferguson and Tyler Ferguson informally introduced the new bench.
Spiaggi, of the borough crew, cast the cement anchor for the bench; Dunlap allowed the use of the front lawn at his medical office for the bench; the engraving was done through Ferguson Monument Company. Dan Hess died last year on Fathers Day, June 21.