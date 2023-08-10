ERIE — Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess was promoted from second vice president to first vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania at its 137th annual Conference and Trade Show at the Erie Bayfront Convention Center.
CCAP is a statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing all 67 Pennsylvania counties.
Berks County Commissioner Michael Rivera was chosen to be CCAP president for 2024. Rivera, Hess and other elected officers will begin their terms on Jan. 1, 2024.
Those other elected officials will include for 2024 Second Vice President and Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz; and Treasurer and York County Commissioner Julie Wheeler.
Venango County Commissioner Albert “Chip” Abramovic, this year’s CCAP president, will serve as chairman of the CCAP board come 2024.
Those selected as district representatives to that board for 2024 include Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian, who will represent District 2 (Armstrong, Indiana, Cambria, Westmoreland, Butler, Somerset, Fayette, Greene, Washington, Beaver and Lawrence counties).
Warren County Commissioner Tricia Durbin was chosen to represent District 1 (Clarion, Jefferson, Clearfield, Venango, Mercer, Crawford, Erie, Warren, Forest, McKean, Elk, Cameron and Potter counties).
Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel was re-elected to represent District 3 (Blair, Bedford, Huntingdon, Fulton, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Franklin and Adams counties).
Union County Commissioner Preston Boop was re-elected to represent District 4 (Centre, Clinton, Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland and Columbia counties).
A representative for District 5 (Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties) is yet to be determined.
Northampton County Councilor Lori Vargo Heffner will represent District 6 (Cumberland, York, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Schuylkill, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties).
Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith was re-elected to represent District 7 (Tioga, Bradford, Sullivan, Luzerne, Wyoming, Susquehanna, Lackawanna, Wayne, Pike, Monroe and Carbon counties).
CCAP also presented awards for excellence and commitment to county government, including the “affiliate of the year” honor to the Pennsylvania Association of County Human Services Administrators whose board includes PACHSA Vice President Lisa Spencer from Indiana County and Director Brandon Savochka from Butler County, and the President’s Award to past CCAP President Kevin Boozel of Butler County.
Also, George Hartwick of Dauphin County was named Commissioner of the Year; Ronald Seaman of Berks County was named Chief Clerk/Administrator of the Year; Thomas Wagner of Elk County was named Solicitor of the Year; Eric Brewer of Beaver County was named a “Friend of County Government;” and the Dauphin County Parks & Recreation Department was awarded the Technology and Innovation Award.
