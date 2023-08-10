Hess, other CCAP officers

Shown from left are Venango County Commissioner and 2023 CCAP President Chip Abramovic (who will serve as board chairman in 2024), Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess (now Second Vice President, becoming First Vice President next year), Berks County Commissioner Michael Rivera (named CCAP president for 2024), Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz (becoming CCAP Second Vice President in 2024), and York County Commissioner Julie Wheeler (becoming CCAP Treasurer in 2024).

 Courtesy CCAP

ERIE — Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess was promoted from second vice president to first vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania at its 137th annual Conference and Trade Show at the Erie Bayfront Convention Center.

CCAP is a statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

