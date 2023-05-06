Commissioner Sherene Hess, who is running for re-election for a third four-year term as county commissioner, has received endorsements from two unions: United Mine Workers of America’s Pennsylvania/New York State Council and Council 83, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
This brings Hess’ total union endorsements to four. The two previous union endorsements are Armstrong-Indiana Central Labor Council and Carpenters and Joiners Local 423.
