Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess has been sworn in as a member of the Pennsylvania Agricultural Land Preservation Board.
“It means so much to me,” Hess said Friday after receiving the oath from Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
“It has been a long journey,” she went on. “I am honored, and I intend to do my very best to bring pride to Indiana County.”
As of April 13, preservation efforts included 6,202 farms covering 624,277 acres across the commonwealth. That includes 12 preserved farms covering 1,249 acres in Indiana County, seven covering 688 acres in Armstrong County, 24 covering 3,631 acres in Cambria County, and 116 covering 14,316 acres in Westmoreland County.
No farms are included in Clearfield or Jefferson counties.
The board was established under Act 43 of 1981, and meets six times a year.
Its 17 members include the state secretary of agriculture, who serves as the board chairman; the state secretaries of community and economic development and environmental protection; the chairman and ranking minority party member of the House and Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs committees, and the dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences of the state’s land-grant institution, Penn State University.
Hess is among a group of five members appointed by Gov. Josh Shapiro for four-year terms.
According to Act 43, “one member shall be a current member of the governing body of a county, one member shall be a person who is recognized as having significant knowledge in agricultural fiscal and financial matters, one member shall be an active resident farmer of this commonwealth, one member shall be a residential, commercial or industrial building contractor, and one member shall be a current member of a governing body (separate from the county’s governing body).”
Hess would fill the slot of “a current member of the governing body,” the board of county commissioners in Indiana County, but she also could qualify as “a person who is recognized as having significant knowledge in agricultural fiscal and financial matters,” given her service chairing the Indiana County Conservation District.
“We have serious challenges in rural areas,” Hess said at an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of ICCD last October. “We’ve made an enormous investment in the district and it is already returning on that.”
As she said in Bianco’s chambers Friday, “Our conservation district plays a great role. Our district is really the first step in doing conservation measures.”
Other county officials, members of the conservation district and other interested parties were among the 30 people in Bianco’s chambers for Friday’s ceremony.
“Pennsylvania leads the country in farmland preservation,” Hess said. “A lot of areas around the state have development pressure.”
That pressure takes on a variety of forms, including a push to do solar development on farmland.
The appointment of Hess took effect on March 29, and will continue until March 29, 2027, “and until your successor is appointed and qualified,” according to the letter released by Shapiro.
However, according to Act 43, members may be reappointed to successive terms.
Other board members are named by the speaker and minority leader of the state House, the president pro tempore and minority leader of the state Senate, each of whom at the time of appointment must be resident owners and operators of at least one commercial farm in the commonwealth.