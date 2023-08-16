A Smicksburg man is free on $500 bond pending a preliminary hearing Sept. 18 at 10:20 a.m. before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on a felony count of attempting to elude a state trooper, misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and unsafe driving under the influence, and 22 summary traffic violations following a Sunday night incident that began in North Mahoning Township and ended 10.5 miles away in South Mahoning Township.
State police at Troop C. Punxsutawney, said a traffic stop was initiated at approximately 10:50 p.m. along state Route 210 and Smith Road on a pickup truck operated by John Rittenhouse, 56, who left the scene and led a state trooper on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash on McCormick Road near its intersection with Route 210.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.