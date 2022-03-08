Communities across Indiana County were in the dark early Monday evening after a storm with high winds moved through the region, knocking down trees and power lines.
Much of Saltsburg was without power, with Penelec reporting 523 of 919 customers affected in the evening.
Penelec expected to restore power there by 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Saltsburg was one of several communities hard hit by outages triggered as high winds gusted through the county.
In Indiana Borough, Penelec expected to restore service by 9 p.m. to 866 customers and by 8:30 p.m. to 292 customers out of 419 in Montgomery Township.
At the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, gusts hit 40 mph at 8:15 a.m., and 49 mph at 4:55 p.m., the latter as a cold front rolled through, sending temperatures from 61 at 4:35 p.m. to 37 at 7:15 p.m.
Before the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency’s 911 Log went offline early Monday evening, reports included Indiana Fire Association dealing with downed utility lines along South Seventh Street at 5:03 p.m. and Clymer Volunteer Fire Company having a similar call a minute later along Walcott Street.
There also in rapid succession over the next hour came reports of firefighters sent for downed utility lines in Conemaugh, East Mahoning, Montgomery, Canoe, Rayne and East Wheatfield townships, as well as Glen Campbell.
The state’s 511PA traffic website reported a downed tree on wires on Route 403 in both directions between Grange Hall Road, Stutzman Road and Route 22 East in East Wheatfield Township at 7:07 p.m.
Other Indiana County municipalities in the dark included Buffington, Center, Green, Rayne, West Mahoning, White and Young townships, and the boroughs of Cherry Tree and Smicksburg.
REA had close to 700 Indiana County customers out of service early Monday evening, while 803 in Cambria County and small numbers without service in Armstrong and Jefferson counties.
The National Weather Service had a hazardous weather outlook for Monday for much of the Tri-State area around Pittsburgh, then calmer weather later in the week, with temperatures slowly climbing for Indiana from an expected high of 39 Tuesday to 55 by Friday.
Rain or snow is possible today and tomorrow, then partly to mostly clear skies Thursday and Friday.