Yellow Creek State Park will offer a Pennsylvania state symbols hike on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The group will meet next to the Lakeview Pavilion in the Day Use area off 170 Route 259 Hwy. in Penn Run.
Do you enjoy history and learning about our state? Check out this new program at Yellow Creek to learn all about our state’s natural symbols. We will hike around the day use and Ridge Top area of the park to learn about the unique natural heritage of our state. The program is weather dependent.
It is geared for adults, teens and school-age kids. Please wear hiking shoes, long pants and bring water. Registration is required and additional rules apply.