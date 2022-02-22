A hiker was rescued by a kayaker as he tried to cross a flooded Livermore Bridge on the West Penn Trail over the Conemaugh River between Derry and Conemaugh townships Monday afternoon.
“He was just walking the trail,” Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Dave Bruzda said.
“He just waded into the waters.”
The Livermore Bridge, which carries the trail across the Conemaugh River from Derry Township, Westmoreland County, to Conemaugh Township, Indiana County, was under water.
Companies involved as the Indiana County Water Rescue Team, including Tunnelton, Blairsville, Saltsburg and Indiana fire departments, were dispatched at 2:52 p.m. by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
Bruzda said Coal Run/McIntyre and Iselin/West Lebanon volunteer firefighters were dispatched as what he termed “side-by-side” units, but were not needed.
On the Westmoreland County side, firefighters from Bradenville and New Alexandria were dispatched, along with boats from Lloydsville and Blairsville as part of the Westmoreland County Water Rescue Team.
Citizens’ and Mutual Aid ambulance services also were dispatched, with Mutual Aid on the Derry Township side.
Bruzda said Mutual Aid treated the hiker for what he termed “early onset” hypothermia, then took him to a hospital.
While the air temperature as measured 25 miles away at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport was 61 degrees Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey, the temperature of the Conemaugh River at Tunnelton was 39 degrees.
The Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township assistant chief said rescue crews were on the scene for about an hour and a half.