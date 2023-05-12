The Hilton Garden Inn Indiana at IUP has once again been recognized by the Hilton Corporation as a recipient of the 2022 Conrad Achievement Award, which annually acknowledges the best-in-class properties of all Hilton hotels.
The award’s criteria includes ranking within the top 1 percent of the 754 eligible Hilton Garden Inn hotels in the entire region of the Americas, based on the brand’s Total Quality Score Report. The hotel will receive a special trophy to display in its lobby in recognition of this high achievement. The trophy will join those received in 2019 and 2021 when the hotel previously earned this recognition.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Hilton Garden Inn brand as one of its top properties for the third time,” said Edward Tubbs, chief operating officer of Hospitality Asset Management Company, the hotel’s operator. “It is wonderful to see the entire staff recognized for their hard work and commitment to providing the highest quality service.”
Located on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Hilton Garden Inn Indiana at IUP offers 126 guestrooms and two suites with amenities including complimentary Wi-Fi, an indoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center and CH Fields Craft Kitchen & Bar, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
