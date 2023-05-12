Hilton Garden Inn staff

Pictured, from left, are Stephanie Mantini, Art Barris, Joshua Freeman, Angela Kellar, general manager, Ashlee Kennedy and Erika Geidel.

 Submitted photo

The Hilton Garden Inn Indiana at IUP has once again been recognized by the Hilton Corporation as a recipient of the 2022 Conrad Achievement Award, which annually acknowledges the best-in-class properties of all Hilton hotels.

The award’s criteria includes ranking within the top 1 percent of the 754 eligible Hilton Garden Inn hotels in the entire region of the Americas, based on the brand’s Total Quality Score Report. The hotel will receive a special trophy to display in its lobby in recognition of this high achievement. The trophy will join those received in 2019 and 2021 when the hotel previously earned this recognition.