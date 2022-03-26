Hilton Corporation has announced that The Hilton Garden Inn Indiana at Indiana University of Pennsylvania has been recognized as the recipient of the 2021 Conrad Achievement Award.
The award annually acknowledges the best-in-class properties of all Hilton hotels. The award’s criteria includes ranking within the top 1 percent of Hilton Garden Inn hotels throughout the Americas, based on the brand’s Total Quality Score Report as compiled by guest appreciation, employee service quality and inspection outcomes. Of the 733 hotels eligible for the award, the Hilton Garden Inn at IUP ranked No. 2 overall in Total Quality Score.
The hotel will receive a special trophy to display in its lobby, in recognition of this high achievement.
In addition to the prestigious Conrad Achievement Award, Angela Kellar, general manager of the hotel, received the Hilton Garden Inn Sales Leader of the Year Award.
Kellar joined Hospitality Asset Management Company (HAMCO) at the property in 2018 as the director of sales. In late 2021 Kellar was promoted to general manager.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Hilton Corporation as one of its top properties and thrilled to have Angela leading our team,” said Mark Morath, founder and CEO of Hospitality Asset Management Company, the hotel’s operator.
“It is wonderful to see the entire staff recognized for their hard work and commitment to providing the highest quality service.”
Located on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Hilton Garden Inn at IUP offers 126 guestrooms and two suites with amenities including complimentary Wi-Fi, an indoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center and CH Fields Craft Kitchen & Bar, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
For more information, please visit www.indiana atiup.hgi.com or call (724) 349-2222.
HAMCO operates 13 Pennsylvania lodging properties and five restaurants. The company is a full-service management organization with extensive experience in hotel and restaurant development, financing, and operations.