While the chill of the season settles in, there are some spooky happenings going on at the Historical Society this October.
All events are free and open to the public. RSVPs are appreciated for planning purposes; guests can RSVP and find more information at HGSIC.org/events or by phone at (724) 463-9600.
• Life of the Departed, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday; RSVP encouraged
It’s time for the society’s annual meeting, which is open to the public this year. The evening will feature a brief business meeting starting at 6 p.m., followed by a program celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ferguson Funeral home in Blairsville. Your mortician for the evening will be James Ferguson, who will discuss the history of the business and how it has grown and changed, as well as share some unique items utilized by his family business throughout the years. The evening will also feature light Halloween-themed refreshments.
• Historic Lantern Tour, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday; registration encouraged, walk-ins welcome
Step back into the borough’s past and learn some of the history behind its most prominent structures and the personalities who called them home. Guided by gentlemen cloaked in black, sporting lanterns, guests will traverse roughly one mile through the town with multiple stops along the way. Walk-ins are welcome; however, guests are encouraged to reserve a slot online since space is limited. Tours leave promptly every 15 minutes beginning at 6:30 p.m from the Armory at 621 Wayne Ave. The museum will be open for guests to tour Halloween-themed exhibits and enjoy light refreshments.
• Mortuary exhibit, all month, HGSIC Museum inside the Armory at 621 Wayne Ave.; open during the society’s regular hours.
Opening this month, a new exhibit highlighting historical mortuary practices and funeral homes in the area will go on display. Society volunteer Makenna Berchin has crafted a parlor prepared for a proper home funeral and you are invited. Learn about how the embalming process has changed over time and view some unique memorabilia and downright creepy artifacts.
• Trick or Treat at the Clark House, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
The month will conclude with Trick or Treat at the Clark House. Step into the freshly decorated Victorian mansion and partake in some sweet treats. The Clark family and other residents will be roaming the grounds in time period attire. Watch out, though — you might see a bat or two who call the mansion home, or even a ghost!