Mystery dinner cast

Promoting the mystery dinner are actors from the Indiana Players: Michael Schwartz as Principal DeWitt; Stella Chepaitis, left; and Penny Jo Nelson as Mary.

 Submitted photo

The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County and Indiana Players Inc. have teamed up once again this year to present another Mystery Dinner Theater Experience. This year’s mystery is “Murder at the Sock Hop,” and will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Indiana Fraternal Order of Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana.

Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance.