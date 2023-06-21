The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County and Indiana Players Inc. have teamed up once again this year to present another Mystery Dinner Theater Experience. This year’s mystery is “Murder at the Sock Hop,” and will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Indiana Fraternal Order of Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance.
Everyone is excited about the sock hop but nothing is as it seems. Join the historical society and Indiana Players for a night of mystery and intrigue while trying to piece together clues to catch the murderer. If you guess right, you will be entered for a chance to win the grand prize of the evening — but don’t worry, everyone who guesses correctly will go home with a prize. Costumes are encouraged but not required and prizes will be awarded to the Best Dressed Male and Best Dressed Female. Also featured will be a 50/50 raffle and a 1950s-themed basket raffle. All proceeds from the night’s event will benefit the Historical and Genealogical Society and the Indiana Players.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with the evening starting off with a cocktail hour and a variety of appetizers. Dinner for the evening includes your choice of stuffed chicken breast or manicotti, tossed salad, mixed vegetables, scalloped potatoes and cheesecake for dessert. There will be a cash bar with signature cocktails for the evening being a Tom Collins and a slow gin fizz.
