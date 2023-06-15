The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County invites the public to the opening reception for the greatest model circus in town from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The HGSIC is proud to exhibit a local treasure — a historical model circus built nearly entirely by hand by the late Paul McGregor. McGregor’s circus is modeled after a circus typical of the late 1930s to early 1940s; it took him more than 15 years to complete this painstaking recreation.
Despite being built at a scale wherein three-quarters of an inch was equal to one foot, the model circus grew to cover an area of 30 by 60 feet. McGregor made sure to include many local details in the model, which visitors to the exhibit might enjoy spotting. For years, the circus was proudly displayed in his yard on Elm Street for local children and adults alike to enjoy. While the HGSIC Museum is unable to accommodate the entirety of the circus, HGSIC volunteers have been working for months to painstakingly restore a significant portion of the elaborate model. This work will culminate in the exhibit opening reception.
In addition to the model circus, volunteer circus performers have been invited to the grand opening — guests will be entertained by a clown, fortune teller, “animal” trainer, magician, weight-lifter, face painter and animal balloon maker. Furthermore, the exhibit will be enhanced by information on past circuses that have come to the area, antique circus toys and memorabilia, music and circus refreshments. This program is free and open to community members of all ages. The exhibit will be on display through July 25 at 621 Wayne Ave. to enjoy during regular museum hours, which are Tuesday through Saturday.
