HGSIC circus display

Tom Crumm and Eugene Decker put together parts of the circus display.

 Submitted photo

The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County invites the public to the opening reception for the greatest model circus in town from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The HGSIC is proud to exhibit a local treasure — a historical model circus built nearly entirely by hand by the late Paul McGregor. McGregor’s circus is modeled after a circus typical of the late 1930s to early 1940s; it took him more than 15 years to complete this painstaking recreation.