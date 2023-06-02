The Historical and Genealogical Society will host author Dr. Kevin Patrick to discuss his new book, “Near Woods: A Year in an Allegheny Forest.”
The book’s pages paint an intimate portrait of the woods, capturing vivid images of their wildlife and landscape. The pages are filled with plenty of historic imagery and references, as well as old maps showing the ever-evolving relationship White’s Woods and the community have had over the years.
