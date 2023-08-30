The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County will hold its annual Fall Ladies’ Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in the historic Silas M. Clark House, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, with tea, pastries and a program.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The menu will include assorted sandwiches, cookies and quick/sweet breads, along with sherbet. There will also be a variety of hot tea, including the society’s signature Clark House Fall Blend. Coffee from Caffe Amadeus will also be served once again.
