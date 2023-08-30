Historical society ladies' tea

Promoting the event are, from left, Mary Ann Wagner, JoAnne McQuilkin, Andrea Richko and Ruth Barkey.

 Submitted photo

The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County will hold its annual Fall Ladies’ Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in the historic Silas M. Clark House, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, with tea, pastries and a program.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The menu will include assorted sandwiches, cookies and quick/sweet breads, along with sherbet. There will also be a variety of hot tea, including the society’s signature Clark House Fall Blend. Coffee from Caffe Amadeus will also be served once again.